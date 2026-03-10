West Asia conflict could disrupt India's trade, energy supplies: Assocham

A prolonged conflict in West Asia involving the United States, Israel and Iran could disrupt global trade and affect India’s energy supplies, trade flows and supply chains, industry body Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (Assocham) said on Tuesday.

The chamber warned that escalation of the conflict could interfere with oil and gas shipments passing through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime route that carries about 20 per cent of the world’s oil supply and a significant share of global liquefied natural gas (LNG) trade.

Any prolonged disruption to shipping routes could push up global fuel prices and increase costs across manufacturing and logistics supply chains.

India, which depends heavily on crude oil imports, may see its current account deficit widen and inflation rise if global oil prices surge, the industry body said. The Middle East is a key supplier of crude oil, LNG, petrochemicals, fertilisers and aluminium to the global economy. India’s economy is closely tied to the region, both through energy imports and exports to Gulf markets. Commenting on the evolving situation, N K Minda, president of Assocham, said the region is also critical for remittances to India. “Beyond goods trade, the Gulf is home to a large share of the Indian diaspora, who work in the construction, healthcare, hospitality and tourism industries,” he said.

Citing the Reserve Bank of India’s India Remittances Survey for 2023-24, Minda noted that the United Arab Emirates accounted for 19.2 per cent of India’s total inward remittances, highlighting the importance of the region as a major remittance channel. Assocham Secretary General Saurabh Sanyal said West Asia plays a crucial role in supplying India with essential commodities. In 2025, India imported goods worth about $98.7 billion from the region, including energy, fertilisers and industrial inputs. Energy-intensive industries could face challenges if disruptions continue, he said, adding that heightened geopolitical tensions and tariff uncertainties are already affecting global trade stability and business confidence.