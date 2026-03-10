Sudesh Poddar, president of the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Eastern India, said the body has urged the petroleum and natural gas ministry to intervene.

Restaurateur Nitin Kothari, who owns Mocambo and Peter Cat near Park Street, said they are considering switching more operations to electric cooking. Currently about 20-30 per cent of cooking is done this way, though it raises costs. “The situation appears worse in other metros, even if not as severe in Kolkata yet,” said Debaditya Chaudhury, managing director of Chowman and other restaurant brands, which operate 56 outlets across India.