West Asia conflict highlights need for India to build natural gas reserves

"The absence of strategic gas reserves, combined with limited LNG storage at regasification terminals, heightens the risk of supply chain disruptions and price volatility," the Sarraf-led panel noted. "As a country, India may implement a national energy security programme to fund development of LNG strategic reserves or storage. Through this programme, government can fully or partially fund development of LNG tanks on both coasts of India. The programme can use many models such as the existing business models used in strategic crude storage programmes or development of infrastructure through VGF," it added.

What is the current status of India’s gas reserve plans?

According to the committee’s report, studies are underway by national oil companies (NOC) such as ONGC and Oil India Ltd to build underground strategic gas reserves in depleted fields. "Such pursuits must continue to provide India the energy security it needs and it is expected that the strategic facilities would be built in phases in India’s western and north-eastern regions with an initial capacity to store three to four billion cubic metres (BCM) of gas. It may take three to four years to build the first strategic gas reserve in India after necessary approvals. Overseas gas-producing companies can also be offered stakes in such facilities, as has been done in the case of strategic crude oil reserves," it said.