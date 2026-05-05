West Asia conflict highlights need for India to build natural gas reserves

What does global experience suggest for India?
The current working gas storage capacity in the world is 429 billion cubic metres, according to a report by Cedigaz, an international association that provides information and data on natural gas. This capacity is largely concentrated in a few countries, with the US, Russia, Ukraine, Canada, and Germany holding 68 per cent of global reserves. However, there is a growing focus on expanding storage in rapidly developing markets such as China and West Asia. Depleted fields dominate storage, accounting for 81 per cent of global working gas volumes, while salt caverns, which represent just 8 per cent of global capacity, play a critical role in deliverability, accounting for 26 per cent of the global withdrawal rate.