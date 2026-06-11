Extended West Asia war threatens delivery of over 500,000 homes in India

Around 540,000 housing units across India’s Tier-I markets face delivery delays as the West Asia conflict continues to disrupt global trade routes, commodity markets and supply chains, said a report on Thursday.

However, housing demand remains resilient and project financing is better than in previous cycles, according to the report by realty consultancy Anarock.

It comes at a time when a record 540,000 housing units are expected to be delivered across India’s top seven markets this year: Delhi, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata.

“Residential projects launched between 2021 and 2023 are now entering their final stages of construction, creating an unprecedented completion pipeline across the country’s leading housing markets,” the report said.

The pipeline is now at risk of derailment due to the West Asia conflict. MMR and Pune are expected to be the worst-hit. The two places collectively account for 57 per cent of homes due for completion this year. “Approximately 207,300 units are scheduled for delivery over the year in MMR, while Pune expects 100,300 units to be delivered,” the report said. Similarly, the delivery of more than 168,000 units is also expected to be hit in the southern markets of Bengaluru (69,000), Hyderabad (63,700) and Chennai (35,600) this year. Market watchers say that ambitious housing supply pipelines are vulnerable to external shocks, leading to gaps in scheduled and actual completions in a year.