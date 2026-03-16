According to K M Subramanian, president pf the Tiruppur Exporters Association President, the losses go beyond direct exports, as Dubai serves as a hub for shipments to the United States, Europe and Africa. “Due to a diversion of cargo to other routes, we are seeing an almost four-fold rise in costs. The per-container cost, which used to be around $1,500, has increased three to four times. In addition, exports to the entire West Asia and Africa region have stopped.”