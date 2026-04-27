West Asia crisis: Affordable housing may lose more ground amid rising costs

The price cap of ₹45 lakh defining affordable housing has remained unchanged since 2017 despite rising construction costs and inflation. Developers have long pushed for an upward revision to ₹90 lakh. “This leaves developers and the segment at a disadvantage. For example, Tier-I peripheries such as Mumbai’s outskirts now command prices of ₹80-85 lakh for entry-level units,” a Mumbai-based developer told Business Standard. “We have seen developers shift to mid- and premium segments offering 25-30 per cent margins. This reallocation of developer attention is already well underway in Tier-I markets and is now beginning to show up in select Tier-II cities as well,” the developer added.