West Asia crisis: Affordable housing may lose more ground amid rising costs

“The affordable housing segment is particularly vulnerable to global disruptions because of its already compressed margins. The ongoing West Asia conflict has pushed up prices of key construction materials such as steel, copper and PVC products, directly impacting project viability and putting further pressure on the already shrinking supply pipeline,” said Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, chairman, Naredco.
Ashwinder R Singh, chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry Real Estate Committee and cofounder of Bengaluru-based BCD Royale, echoed this sentiment. While affordable housing has lower direct exposure to imported materials than luxury construction, the cumulative impact of freight inflation on electrical fittings, adhesives, polymers, and finishing materials is quietly eroding the thin margins that make affordable projects feasible. This, he added, could hit the affordable housing pipeline, resulting in fewer upcoming projects.