West Asia crisis hits scrap imports, drives up costs: Recycling industry

MRAI has 1,800 registered scrap companies as members and claims to represent 25,000 small and medium enterprises employing 25 lakh workers in the recycling industry. Shah added that West Asia is not just a supplier but also a critical trans-shipment hub linking trade flows between the US, Europe, and Asia, amplifying the global ripple effects of the disruption.

Freight costs have also surged sharply as shipping lines reroute vessels away from conflict-affected routes, tightening capacity and increasing transit time. Rates have jumped from $200-300 per container before the conflict to as high as $2,000, while export shipments to Europe have seen costs rise from about $1,200 to nearly $3,000 per container, Shah said. He added that vessels are being diverted via longer routes such as the Cape of Good Hope, raising fuel costs and causing delays.