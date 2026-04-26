West Asia crisis hits India's beverage industry, bottling, canning impacted

Since February, these disruptions have collided with a surge in demand due to the commencement of summer and a structural shift towards packaged beverages, creating a supply-demand mismatch.
Great Galleon Ventures, bottling partners for Pernod Ricard and Beam Suntory, noted that demand for aluminium cans, glass bottles, and polymer packaging has risen across categories such as beer, ready-to-drink beverages, soft drinks, and packaged water, while supply has lagged
“At its core, this is a demand–supply mismatch,” said Utsav Kedia, vice-president for Business Growth at Indore-based Great Galleon Ventures. “A combination of supply-side pressures along with increased demand is leading to the current shortage,” he said.