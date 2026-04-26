West Asia crisis hits India's beverage industry, bottling, canning impacted

Suraj Mehta, chief strategy officer at Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd (HNGIL), highlighted that the glass industry, in particular, is feeling the heat. He indicated a 35 to 40 per cent surge in energy costs following the crisis, which has directly hit production.

HNGIL further said glass furnaces, which operate continuously at temperatures of 1,400- 1,500 degrees celsius, cannot be shut down without risking structural damage, making the system especially vulnerable to fuel disruptions.

At one point, HNGIL’s production capacity plummeted to about 40 to 60 per cent due to fuel constraints. Although supply has stabilised since then to about 80 per cent, the company is still operating below the optimal level. “We have capped price hikes at 10-12 per cent and are absorbing nearly half of the cost increase,” Mehta said, adding that such margin compression is not sustainable over the long term.