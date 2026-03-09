How West Asia conflict threatens LNG supply chain powering India's economy

Escalating tensions in West Asia and shipping disruptions near the Strait of Hormuz have raised concerns about liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies to India, a key fuel for fertilisers, power generation and several manufacturing industries.

India imports roughly half of its natural gas requirement in the form of LNG, making it vulnerable to geopolitical disruptions affecting global gas supply routes. According to data from the International Energy Agency (IEA) and the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, about 45–50 per cent of India’s natural gas consumption is met through imports.

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow maritime passage between Iran to the north and Oman and the UAE to the south, linking the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea. It faces severe shipping disruptions amid Iranian threats to moving vessels, and is particularly critical to India’s LNG imports from the Gulf region.

India’s heavy dependence on West Asian LNG supplies In FY25, India imported 27 million tonnes of LNG, which accounted for about half of its overall gas consumption. According to government data, Qatar supplied roughly 40-45 per cent of imports. Other suppliers from the region include Oman and the UAE. The US, Australia and Russia are also key suppliers. A significant share of Qatar’s LNG exports must transit the Strait of Hormuz before entering the Arabian Sea. Last week, QatarEnergy halted LNG production after attacks on its facilities by Iran. The impact was visible soon after. Indian gas companies reduced supplies of natural gas to industrial consumers. On March 3, Petronet LNG Ltd (PLL), India’s largest LNG importer, issued a force majeure notice to QatarEnergy and its offtakers, including GAIL (India), Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL).

On March 5, GAIL said it was assessing potential supply curtailments that may need to be imposed on downstream customers, as allocation of LNG quantities under PLL’s contract with QatarEnergy had been reduced to zero by PLL since March 4. GAIL’s LNG supplies from other sources and suppliers remain unaffected, it said in an exchange filing. Due to energy supply disruptions from West Asia, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals suspended refined fuel exports and shut some units at its refinery. Adani Total Gas, the city gas joint venture of Adani Group and France’s TotalEnergies, nearly tripled gas prices for large industrial consumers following disruptions to LNG supplies.

However, Business Standard reported that gas allocation for priority sectors such as domestic piped natural gas (PNG) and compressed natural gas (CNG) will not be curtailed. Industrial sectors exposed to LNG supply disruption Natural gas plays a crucial role across several manufacturing sectors in India, particularly where it is used as a feedstock or high-efficiency fuel. Key sectors dependent on natural gas include: - Fertilisers - Power generation - Glass manufacturing - Petrochemicals - Steel and metal processing - Automobiles and auto components - Ceramics and tiles Also Read | Oil over $100: How the Strait of Hormuz crisis is shaking the world economy Fertilisers remain the single largest consumer of natural gas in India, according to the IEA’s India Gas Market Report: Outlook to 2030. Government data indicate that the fertiliser sector accounts for roughly 30–35 per cent of the country’s gas consumption, as gas is used to produce ammonia and urea.

City gas distribution (CGD), which supplies CNG for vehicles and PNG for households and commercial establishments, accounts for around 20 per cent of consumption. The power sector uses about 15 per cent, while refineries and petrochemicals together consume another major share. Industries such as glass manufacturing and ceramics rely heavily on gas-fired furnaces due to the need for precise temperature control. In automotive manufacturing clusters such as Gujarat and Maharashtra, gas is widely used for captive power generation and industrial heating processes. Crisil Ratings has said sectors dependent on imported LNG, such as ceramics and fertilisers, may face near-term production disruptions, while crude-linked industries including oil refiners, tyres, paints, specialty chemicals, flexible packaging and synthetic textiles could see cost pressures if energy prices remain elevated.

Early signs of disruption are already visible in Gujarat’s ceramics cluster. Nearly 100 ceramic manufacturing units in Morbi have shut down after propane supplies were disrupted, with industry representatives warning that another 400 factories could halt operations within days if supplies do not normalise. Inflation risks from LNG price shock Higher LNG prices could feed into inflation through multiple channels. Fertiliser production costs could rise, increasing the government’s subsidy burden or pushing up fertiliser prices if subsidies are not expanded. Higher input costs for manufacturing sectors such as cement, glass and petrochemicals could lead to price increases for downstream goods.

Gas price volatility could also affect electricity costs where gas-fired plants are used for peak power supply. India’s wholesale price index (WPI) is particularly sensitive to energy price shocks due to their cascading impact across industrial supply chains. India’s LNG infrastructure and storage limits India has expanded its LNG import infrastructure over the past decade, but storage capacity remains limited. The country currently has seven operational LNG regasification terminals, including facilities operated by Petronet LNG, GAIL India, Adani Total Gas and Shell. Major terminals include: - Dahej LNG terminal (Petronet LNG) - Hazira LNG terminal (Shell)

- Kochi LNG terminal (Petronet LNG) - Dhamra LNG terminal (Adani Total) - Ennore LNG terminal (Indian Oil) India’s operational LNG regasification capacity stands at about 47.7 million tonnes per year, according to a paper published by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) in December last year. However, LNG storage capacity is relatively small, meaning cargo disruptions cannot easily be absorbed through stockpiling. Unlike crude oil, which can be stored in strategic petroleum reserves, LNG storage requires specialised cryogenic facilities and is typically maintained only for short operational buffers. This limits India’s ability to cushion sudden supply shocks.