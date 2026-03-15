Home / Industry / News / West Asia crisis: LPG crunch hitting auto factory canteens in India

West Asia crisis: LPG crunch hitting auto factory canteens in India

Auto industry body SIAM seeks priority LPG supply for factory canteens, warning shortages could disrupt shift operations and manufacturing

LPG, LPG cylinders, cylinder, cylinders
premium
The disruption has slowed LPG cargo movements from key Gulf suppliers, such as Qatar and Saudi Arabia, to India | (Photo: Reuters)
Deepak Patel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 15 2026 | 11:52 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Canteens at automobile manufacturing facilities in India have started facing a shortage of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and if the situation persists it could disrupt manufacturing activities, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam) has informed the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG). 
“The manufacturing facilities of Siam member companies collectively employ a large workforce engaged in multi-shift operations. These workers depend on plant canteens as an essential service during long working shifts,” the industry body wrote in a letter to the MoPNG on March 13. All major automakers in India are members of Siam. 
“Members have indicated that constraints in LPG availability for such canteens are beginning to impact their day-to-day functioning at certain locations. If the situation persists, it could potentially affect shift operations and, in turn, disrupt manufacturing activities and supply chains,” Siam stated in its letter seen by Business Standard. 
Disruptions caused due to the West Asia crisis have slowed LPG cargo movements from key Gulf suppliers, such as Qatar and Saudi Arabia, to India. Therefore, as a precaution, the Indian government has asked refineries to maximise LPG production by taking propane and butane gases that were scheduled to be used to make petrochemicals (like plastics). Refineries have been directed to prioritise cooking gas supply to households, educational institutions and hospitals over industrial users. 
In its letter, Siam “appreciated” the government’s initiative to prioritise LPG supply to essential institutions, such as educational establishments and hospitals. “In this context, we respectfully submit that canteens operating within manufacturing plants may also be considered for similar prioritisation, given their critical role in supporting uninterrupted industrial operations and ensuring the welfare of the workforce,” it said. 
The industry body requested the MoPNG to consider including canteens within manufacturing facilities under the top priority category for LPG supply and advise the refineries and distributors to ensure adequate and uninterrupted supply to such establishments. “Siam and its member companies would be pleased to provide any additional information that may be required and would welcome an opportunity to discuss the matter further with the ministry,” it added. 
India’s automobile industry contributes about 7.1 per cent to the country’s GDP, according to a 2025 report by the NITI Aayog. 
Gas disruptions
  • Factory canteens at automobile plants facing LPG shortage
  • If shortages continue, shift operations and manufacturing could be disrupted
  • Siam requested manufacturing plant canteens also be given priority LPG supply
  • India’s auto sector contributes 7.1% to GDP and 49% of manufacturing GDP
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

West Asia conflict: Ports face congestion after container buildup

Govt amends captive power plant rules to clarify ownership provisions

House panel on subordinate legislation examining CCI commitment regulations

Premium

West Asia crisis: Reality check gets India on investors' realty list

Premium

India's challenge to evergreening: 2026 may test drug patent regime

Topics :lpg crisisAutomobileautomobile manufacturerSiam

First Published: Mar 15 2026 | 11:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story