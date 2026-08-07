West Asia demand to soften, India to make up for dip: Thomas Cook CEO

Thomas Cook expects softening demand from the West Asia region by 30-40 per cent. Cook expects it to persist for the rest of FY27, despite the company having implemented right-sizing measures, said Mahesh Iyer, managing director and chief executive officer, adding that the India market will largely make up for the dip due to an uptick in domestic travel.

A 10 per cent depreciation in the rupee and elevated airfares due to flight rerouting amid West Asia conflict have postponed long-haul travel demand from the peak summer season to the third or fourth quarter even as the company shifted its focus to short-haul destinations within India and South East Asia.

“In a good case scenario for FY27, the West Asia market should look like close to about 60-65 per cent of what it was in FY26,” Iyer told Business Standard. “The West Asia is such an important market as it connects the world. I think the moment there is certainty, the demand will come back very, very quickly.” The top executive had taken some measures regarding prudent cost management, right-sizing the distribution network, aligning spending on marketing initiatives, and using technology, Iyer said, describing these as short-term measures. Despite the weakness, the company grew education forex by 30 per cent, basic travel volumes by 8 per cent and lifted digital forex (foreign exchange) adoption from 21 per cent to 24 per cent, showing deeper market penetration and resilient underlying demand, he said. “When the long-haul demand was impacted, we pivoted to domestic and short-haul travel, which is eastbound travel,” said Iyer.