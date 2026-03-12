LPG crisis hits food deliveries, gig workers union seeks ₹10,000 relief

Amid growing concerns over the West Asia conflict, restaurants, eateries and consumers fear disruptions in liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shipments. The situation has raised worries about higher prices and reduced output in some sectors. The gig workers’ union has also warned that the crisis could affect the food delivery ecosystem.

In a post on X, the Gig and Platform Service Workers Union (GIPSWU) said the ongoing conflict in West Asia is disrupting LPG supplies and severely affecting the livelihoods of delivery partners and other workers linked to the sector.

The union said disruptions in global LPG supplies have led to shortages of commercial cylinders, forcing the closure of restaurants, dhabas, cloud kitchens, catering services and street vendors. According to the union, this has wiped out 50-60 per cent of food delivery orders on online platforms such as Zomato and Swiggy

“Our members are starving,” said Nirmal Gorana, GIPSWU spokesperson. “Hundreds have approached us: families skipping meals, kids going hungry. A gig worker from Delhi, a father of two, laments, ‘From 30 deliveries a day to 5-10, platforms now threaten to deactivate my ID.’ Ride-hailing drivers lose restaurant runs, cloud kitchen workers face pink slips. This war-induced disaster is pushing us into unemployment and debt. It is estimated that nearly ten million workers are being affected, among whom gig and platform workers constitute a large section. The present crisis is turning into disaster.” The union further said gig workers lack fixed wages or social security benefits, making them particularly vulnerable during supply shocks and economic disruptions.

According to GIPSWU, it has written to the Union Labour Minister seeking urgent intervention and requesting an emergency meeting with platform companies and oil firms. What are GIPSWU’s demands? Oil ministry to ensure 24/7 commercial LPG supply to food businesses

Zomato, Swiggy and other platforms to pay ₹10,000 immediate relief per affected worker

Three-month moratorium on ID deactivations and minimum daily incentives

Full gig worker coverage under the Code on Social Security, 2020 Growing concerns over LPG availability Concerns over LPG availability have also begun affecting restaurants across several states, with many food businesses reporting disruptions due to limited commercial cylinder supplies. The uncertainty has also triggered panic buying among consumers amid fears of a prolonged supply crunch.