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West Asia war drags India's March drug exports for first time in 3 years

On an FY basis, India's pharma exports remained flat at $31.11 billion in FY26, a 2.13 per cent rise from $30.47 billion in FY25

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India’s pharma exports fall 23% in March 2026 as West Asia conflict disrupts logistics, delays shipments, and raises costs despite strong underlying demand.
Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2026 | 9:11 PM IST
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India’s drug exports in March fell 23 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), the first decline in the last three financial years, due to trans-shipment factors and delays caused by the conflict in West Asia. 
 
According to quick estimates of trade figures announced by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday, India’s exports of pharmaceuticals dropped to $2.83 billion in March as against $3.68 billion in March 2025. 
 
In 2025-26, pharma exports remained flat at $31.11 billion, a 2.13 per cent rise from $30.47 billion in FY25.
 
Industry executives are of the view that the drop comes despite companies having a “good amount” of orders, with 80-90 per cent of the problem attributable to logistics issues. 
 
“Our exports are largely to the United States (US), and most of this goes through our trans-shipment ports in Dubai and other Gulf countries,” said Haresh Calcuttawala, chief executive officer (CEO) and cofounder of trade-management platform Trezix.
 
An executive with a Delhi-based pharma exporter said disturbances in the region, coupled with a warfare charge of $2 million per vessel, led to several drugmakers facing enhanced costs, affecting margins. 
 
Calcuttawala added that while some companies were ready to bear the additional charges, there was no confirmation of availability from the shipping side.
 
The disturbances in West Asia have disrupted the pharma supply chain, with some products being held up at ports despite having valid permits and licences.  
 
“In such a situation, even if it takes 15 days extra, there is a huge writeoff because the drugs get stuck at the port and incur detention,” Calcuttawale said.
 
The drop is seen mainly in generics, with India being the world’s largest generics supplier. It also comes on the back of high export numbers recorded by Indian drugmakers in March last year.
 
India’s pharma exports in March last year had surged more than 31 per cent owing to exporters offloading material in anticipation of tariff matters.
 
However, analysts say trade is expected to pick up once the industry clears the backlog as soon as the situation improves. 
 
“The demand on the logistics side is expected to go up 15-20 per cent once there is some kind of understanding on the war and business as usual starts due to excessive demand,” the executive quoted above said.

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Topics :West Asiadrug exportPharma sector

First Published: Apr 16 2026 | 8:21 PM IST

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