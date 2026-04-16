West Asia war drags India's March drug exports for first time in 3 years

India’s drug exports in March fell 23 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), the first decline in the last three financial years, due to trans-shipment factors and delays caused by the conflict in West Asia.

According to quick estimates of trade figures announced by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday, India’s exports of pharmaceuticals dropped to $2.83 billion in March as against $3.68 billion in March 2025.

In 2025-26, pharma exports remained flat at $31.11 billion, a 2.13 per cent rise from $30.47 billion in FY25.

Industry executives are of the view that the drop comes despite companies having a “good amount” of orders, with 80-90 per cent of the problem attributable to logistics issues.

“Our exports are largely to the United States (US), and most of this goes through our trans-shipment ports in Dubai and other Gulf countries,” said Haresh Calcuttawala, chief executive officer (CEO) and cofounder of trade-management platform Trezix.

An executive with a Delhi-based pharma exporter said disturbances in the region, coupled with a warfare charge of $2 million per vessel, led to several drugmakers facing enhanced costs, affecting margins.

Calcuttawala added that while some companies were ready to bear the additional charges, there was no confirmation of availability from the shipping side.