West Asia conflict dents India's medical tourism, hospital inflow falls

Alisha Moopen, deputy managing director of Aster DM Healthcare, said the hospital chain has only a 7 per cent revenue share of Medical Value Travel (MVT). "The share of West Asia is around 15–20 per cent for us. A large part of this 7 per cent is from countries like Maldives, Sri Lanka and parts of Africa," she said. "From a medical tourism perspective, there's obviously a hit that we are seeing right now acutely. We also will be able to sort of offset it with other local business as well," Moopen added.