West Asia war: Margin pressure moves ad budgets out of prime-time spotlight

Advertising spends have started feeling the impact of the West Asia crisis as rising raw material prices and supply-chain disruptions push companies to protect margins. The industry is currently seeing companies cut advertising budgets by 10-20 per cent, a trend that began at the start of the current financial year (2026-27). Media buying agencies and the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector together account for around 30 per cent of the overall advertising industry.

A media buying industry executive said companies had already cut advertising spends by 10-15 per cent. “We are seeing clients reduce budgets as they grapple with higher input costs due to the West Asia crisis,” the executive said.

“Supply chains for some clients are getting stressed due to raw material shortages. Some of those businesses may start slowing down on advertising in the coming days,” said Sandeep Goyal, managing director at Rediffusion. He added that volatile financial markets could hurt initial public offering (IPO) ads if market sentiment weakens further.

“We have already cut our advertising budgets to protect margins as input costs are rising. We will revive spends once there is clarity on the situation and costs ease,” the consumer goods executive said.

Another media buying executive said companies had reduced spends in the first quarter (April-June/Q1), though the extent varied across categories. An executive at an FMCG company said it had slashed advertising budgets by 15-20 per cent.

“At a macro level, the West Asia crisis has not led to any immediate or drastic slowdown in advertising volumes in India. However, there is a noticeable shift in sentiment, especially among brands with global exposure or dependence on sectors such as oil, logistics, and aviation. The impact is more psychological and anticipatory at this stage rather than structural,” said Rupali Chavan, senior vice-president and head of business at MudraMax.

According to Sujata Dwibedy, chief executive officer, dentsu X India, the crisis has reshaped advertising economics. Brands are pivoting toward digital first campaigns and value driven messaging to cope with rising input costs and weakened consumer sentiment. “Advertising narratives are also shifting away from aspirational consumption toward themes of resilience, affordability, and self-reliance,” she adds.

“Media pricing is influenced more by demand-supply dynamics within India, which continue to remain relatively strong. However, in certain pockets there may be short-term softening in rates if demand slows from impacted sectors,” Chavan said. She added that premium inventory such as live sports and marquee properties continued to command strong pricing due to sustained demand.

She added that while there had not yet been a widespread reduction in overall ad spends, brands were becoming more selective about where money was being deployed. “There is a shift towards performance-driven and return on investment-measurable media, increased scrutiny of production budgets, and a preference for always-on digital campaigns over high-burst spends. If the situation prolongs or escalates, this caution could translate into moderated spending in certain sectors,” she said.

Industry executives said the impact was beginning to show even in high-profile properties such as the Indian Premier League, where a larger share of inventory is increasingly being filled by in-house promotions and platform-led advertising rather than traditional big-ticket spending by consumer brands.

The advertisement rates, according to Dwibedy, have largely fallen. “It is the demand-supply logic. The cost of production has gone up — paper, aluminium, and petroleum linked inputs are all more expensive. But the clients are also cutting the marketing budget, reducing the appetite for large campaigns,” she adds.