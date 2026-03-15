West Asia crisis: Reality check gets India on investors' realty list

Escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia are prompting investors with exposure to Dubai’s real estate market to reassess their portfolios. And, in this rejig, India is emerging as a stable destination for capital investment and long-term growth.

While Dubai has long been viewed as a tax-efficient, high-yield market attracting global capital, the city is caught in the crossfire of the West Asia war.

“We are seeing a gradual increase in enquiries from non-resident Indians (NRIs) and investors based in West Asia who are looking to diversify their portfolios by adding exposure to India,” said Sachin Sawrikar, founder and managing partner at Artha Bharat Investment Managers.

“The recent escalation of geopolitical tensions in West Asia has reintroduced regional risk into an asset class that was earlier perceived as insulated from conflicts,” said Vijay Agrawal, managing director (MD) and sector lead for infrastructure at Equirus Capital.

The uncertainty is prompting many investors, particularly NRIs based in West Asia, to re-evaluate geographic concentration in their property portfolios.

Experts believe the investor cohort may also extend beyond NRIs, who are expected to remain the most active segment due to their familiarity with the Indian market.