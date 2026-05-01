Further oil spike likely to put the growth-inflation balance at risk

The finance ministry in its Monthly Economic Report released on Wednesday said risks are tilted to the upside for inflation, fiscal and external deficits, and to the downside for economic growth. “However, while striving to sustain economic growth, policy is expected to safeguard medium-term fiscal and external stability,” it added. While India’s oil marketing companies have not raised retail fuel prices so far, and the government has said it doesn’t have any such plan, the MER indicated that such a move may be inevitable.