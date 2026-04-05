West Asia war: Pressure builds on developers to hike prices as costs rise

This could cause timeline delays of around three to six months, depending on the project stage.

Marine fuel prices are at ₹1 lakh per tonne, steel prices have jumped 20 per cent to ₹72,000 per tonne, while metals like aluminium and copper as well as tiles and fittings have risen by 10-15 per cent. These add around ₹50 per square feet to highrise construction costs for over 10,000 luxury units in a market like Mumbai.