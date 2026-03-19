West Asia war forces Indian travellers to look eastwards, inwards

With the war in West Asia raging on, outbound travel from India is set to witness a shift in the opposite direction eastwards, with destinations such as Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Mauritius, Bali, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, the Philippines and even far-east destinations like Japan, Australia and New Zealand becoming more popular.

Visa-on-arrival facilities in many of these countries and a higher propensity of travellers to spend due to the rupee depreciating against the dollar have also made these destinations more attractive amid broader geopolitical uncertainty, said market watchers.

“In the past, we have observed that in cases of region-specific disruption, people don't give up on their trips; they figure out and book an alternate destination, whether domestic or a non-impacted international one. We are seeing the same pattern hold here,” pointed out Rajesh Magow, co-founder and group chief executive officer, MakeMyTrip. On the platform, searches for East and Southeast Asian countries like Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam, and destinations closer to home like Sri Lanka, have risen.

Rajeev Kale, president and country head – holidays, MICE, visa, Thomas Cook (India) Limited, said, “The global travel landscape has become increasingly dynamic. Recognising the geopolitical uncertainty in very specific parts of the world, we are witnessing growing interest in destinations across the Far East, including Japan, Australia and New Zealand, alongside closer-to-home favourites such as Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bhutan.” Of the total outbound travel from India, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) makes up the largest chunk with over 8.6 million arrivals. Global estimates suggest West Asia tourism could see an 11–27 per cent decline in arrivals and a loss of up to 23–38 million visitors in 2026, pointed out Anil Kalsi, board member of the Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism & Hospitality (FAITH).

“With bookings down by 30–60 per cent on certain routes, especially those linked to or transiting through West Asia, travellers are considering safer and more stable destinations across Southeast Asia and beyond,” Kalsi added. “We are observing a clear shift in traveller preference towards Southeast Asia, driven by proximity, affordability and perceived stability. Destinations such as Thailand, Malaysia and Vietnam are seeing stronger traction across both leisure and MICE segments,” said Vinod Kumar Sah, co-founder, CoTrav. S D Nandakumar, president and country head – holidays and corporate tours, SOTC Travel, added that the Philippines, Vietnam, Mauritius and Maldives are ideal for quick holidays. He said, “Experiential travel segments such as cruising are gaining traction, with strong interest in sailings across Asia, including the upcoming Disney Adventure from Singapore, which is driving demand among Indian families seeking immersive cruise holidays.”

As a corollary, travel to Europe and the UK, typically including a halt in West Asia, has become more expensive, leading to players like SOTC and Thomas Cook offering discounts and deals for the upcoming summer travel season. SOTC recently launched its sale from March 13 to 27, where it is offering an eight-day Switzerland, France, Belgium and Netherlands package including airfare at Rs 2 lakh. Market watchers studying the shifting trends said that domestic travel is set to rise as an indirect fallout of the uncertainty in some international markets, especially in short-duration leisure travel and premium stays.