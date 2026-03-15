Container trade hit as congestion builds at west coast ports amid crisis

Meanwhile, stakeholders continue to closely monitor the maritime security situation in West Asia. “On 14 March, while the Indian-flag vessel Jag Laadki was loading crude oil at the Fujairah Single Point Mooring, the Fujairah oil terminal was attacked. The vessel sailed safely from Fujairah at 10:30 Indian standard time (IST) on Sunday carrying about 80,800 MT of Murban crude oil and is bound for India.
The vessel and all Indian seafarers onboard are safe,” India’s shipping ministry said.
“Six are LPG tankers, one is an LNG carrier, four are crude oil tankers, one is a chemical product tanker, three are container ships, two are bulk carriers, and one is a dredger,” Rajesh Kumar Sinha, special secretary at the shipping ministry, said.