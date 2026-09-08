Western freight corridor goes all the way, to cut transit time 60%

Container train operators, among the biggest beneficiaries of the new connectivity, have welcomed the additional capacity but remain concerned about whether the corridor is delivering its full potential in efficiency and cost savings.

Yet the cost benefit is currently only 6-7 per cent, partly because containers loaded on the upper stack are charged at 50 per cent of the price of a box on the lower stack. “Even then, it should provide 25 per cent savings but it has not been able to do that because of regulations around weight and dimensions of containers,” Puri said.