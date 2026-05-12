What is driving the volatility in India's spot power prices?

According to Rohit Bajaj, joint managing director at Indian Energy Exchange (IEX), April 2026 witnessed highly dynamic weather conditions, ranging from unseasonal rainfall to peak summer heat, making demand and supply forecasting particularly challenging. During this period, the real-time-market (RTM) helped by enabling participants to adapt swiftly to fluctuations through near real-time power procurement, while also supporting grid stability, he said. "Surplus renewable energy during solar hours drove RTM prices to near-zero levels across multiple time blocks. Notably, RTM recorded its highest-ever single-day trade of 250 million units on April 30, underscoring its growing role in helping DISCOMs and Commercial and Industrial consumers manage procurement flexibly and cost-effectively in real time," Bajaj said.

Other market watchers agree. "The extreme volatility seen in prices in the recent past is largely owing to demand supply imbalance," said Ankit Jain, vice president and co-group head (Corporate Ratings), ICRA. "Because of the huge RE capacity addition, coupled with demand moderation owing to changes in the weather patterns impacted the spot power prices. However, demand is expected to grow at 5-5.5 per cent per annum going forward, driven by expectation of normalisation of weather patterns, continued industrial activity, along with upcoming demand from data centers and electric vehicles. A sizeable capacity expansion is expected in both thermal as well renewable power segments, which is likely to meet the growing demand."