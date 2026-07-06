WhatsApp gets more time to reply to username notice; India rollout on hold

WhatsApp on Monday assured the government that it will not introduce its proposed username feature in India until ongoing consultations with authorities are completed, news agency PTI reported, citing sources.

The Meta-owned messaging platform has also received an additional three days to respond to a government notice seeking clarification on the feature, the report said. The original deadline for submitting its reply had ended on Friday.

The development follows a notice issued by the Centre last week, in which it raised concerns that the username feature could increase risks related to online fraud, phishing attempts, impersonation and so-called digital arrest scams. The government had asked WhatsApp to keep the feature on hold until discussions conclude to its satisfaction.