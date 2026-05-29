When a creator tells you what to buy: The new face of online shopping

‘Comment for link’ — an engagement farming tactic — has become one of the internet’s most effective sales strategies, at a time when attention spans are shrinking by the swipe. Reels advertising goods for ‘under ₹500’, ‘must-have kitchen finds’, storage hacks and peel-and-stick wall lights drive engagement and purchases weeks after being posted, often outlasting

the lifecycle of celebrity campaigns and polished brand advertisements.

More and more youngsters in India are buying cheap goods after coming across short videos posted by creators, increasingly relying on those recommendations when making purchase decisions. Because the goods tend to be relatively cheap, buyers skip online searches for what is best in the market, lured by tactics such as ‘comment for link’ — where the user is told to post a comment in order to get a link to the website selling the product.

“For anything under ₹1,000 — beauty, snacks, home, accessories — the first touch is now an Instagram Reel or a YouTube Short, not a marketplace search bar,” said Vikas Chawla, cofounder of digital marketing agency Social Beat. YouTube has expanded its shopping affiliate programme in India, allowing creators to directly tag products in videos and shorts, while Meta has steadily added shopping and creator-led discovery tools across Instagram. These changes are most visible across affordable lifestyle categories, where users are encountering products on social media before they actually search for them. Globally too, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok (which is banned in India) are mixing up entertainment, discovery and shopping into the same feed experience, luring younger consumers with short attention spans.

Trust over search When consumers scroll through marketplaces offering hundreds of near-identical products, the role of video creators now extends beyond promotion into recommendation and trust-building. “When Amazon shows me 47 face washes, the question isn’t ‘which is best?’ — it’s ‘which one should I trust?’” Chawla said. “Creators answer that in 30 seconds. Search never will.” Not all consumers see marketplace reviews as a more reliable alternative. Mansi, a Delhi-based undergraduate student, said creator recommendations often feel more trustworthy than product reviews. “I know creators are trying to sell things too, but marketplace reviews don’t always feel reliable either. If I've followed someone for a while and they’ve recommended useful products before, I’m more likely to trust that than a five-star review from a stranger,” she said.

Her experience reflects a broader trend. An Asci survey of 820 respondents found that 79 per cent said they trust social media influencers, while seven in 10 said they were likely to buy a product endorsed by one. Industry executives say the behaviour differs sharply from traditional ecommerce search patterns, where consumers usually arrive with intent already formed. In low-ticket categories driven by short-form video, discovery increasingly precedes intent. Creator-led commerce has also drawn attention to the need for transparency around recommendations. Under the Advertising Standards Council of India’s (Asci) influencer advertising guidelines, creators are required to disclose paid partnerships and material commercial relationships with brands. However, as affiliate links, creator commissions and product recommendations become increasingly embedded in everyday content, the distinction between advertising and personal recommendation can become harder to draw for consumers.

That trust can also mean consumers spend less time researching products independently, particularly in low-cost categories where the perceived risk of making a wrong purchase is relatively small. Trust, however, does not necessarily mean objectivity. As affiliate commissions, paid partnerships and recommendation-led content become more common, consumers are increasingly navigating a shopping ecosystem where commercial incentives are often embedded within personal recommendations. That shift works particularly well for inexpensive products whose appeal can be understood almost instantly — a storage organiser solving a clutter problem, a lighting upgrade changing the mood of a room or a simple kitchen tool. At Amazon Bazaar, sales of storage organisers, lighting and kitchen accessories have grown 4x, 11x and 8x respectively in 2026 compared with 2025, according to Sameer Lalwani, product and business head, Amazon Bazaar. The platform said home and kitchen orders rose 5.5x over the same period.

“Short video carries enough trust for impulse buys, not enough information density for considered ones,” Chawla said. “If a creator I follow says a face wash works, I’ll spend ₹450 to find out.” The lower stakes of these purchases also influence consumer behaviour. “For something like a phone or laptop, I'll compare options and read reviews,” Mansi said. “But if it’s a ₹300 organiser or a ₹400 kitchen gadget that solves a problem I have, I'll probably spend much less time researching it.” People making these videos — so-called creators — are functioning less as traditional influencers and more as recommendation-makers for consumers overwhelmed by online choice. “The shift is from category expert to context expert,” he added. “A skincare creator (creator who recommends products) with 2 lakh followers isn't competing with traditional beauty magazines or brand marketing. She’s competing with my cousin’s WhatsApp recommendation — and winning.”

Decision prompts Certain products naturally suit short-form feeds because their appeal can be understood almost instantly: a cluttered shelf becoming organised, a dim corner transformed with lighting or a small kitchen upgrade. Amazon Bazaar’s Lalwani said prompts such as ‘under ₹500’ and ‘under ₹1,000’ help reduce “decision friction” for people looking to buy cheap products. “The popularity of ‘under ₹500’ or ‘under ₹1,000’ content reflects a deeper consumer mindset that is aspirational yet highly value-conscious,” said Nikita Dawda, general manager, content commerce, at ecommerce platform Meesho. “When creators showcase affordable home upgrades or everyday utility products in real settings, it makes the purchase decision far more intuitive and immediate.”

Unlike celebrity-led luxury consumption, much of this content revolves around upgrades that feel financially achievable: More storage, improved lighting, a cleaner kitchen setup or small aesthetic changes inside ordinary homes. These creators are also different from traditional influencers. “What is equally important is who these creators are,” Dawda said. “Many are emerging from smaller towns, bringing a strong understanding of local needs, budgets and preferences. This is making ecommerce more inclusive and trust-led, while also expanding who gets to participate in the ecosystem.” Engineered engagement The comments section beneath these reels is beginning to function like a product search bar. A storage products video fills up with requests for space-organiser links. A DIY lighting reel turns into queries for bulbs, paint, cutters and tools. Under many short-form shopping videos now, the most repeated query is: “Link?”

“Whenever I put out a reel, the number of DMs, queries or comments for links definitely increase many times because it is directly proportional to the reach of the content,” said Abhinav Yadav, the creator behind DIY and home décor platform Create Your Taste, with over 3 million followers across Instagram and YouTube. Yadav said viewers frequently ask for links to products used in his videos, ranging from paints and tools to lighting and décor accessories. “I recently put out a reel on making decorative dragonfly lights from old ceiling fans, and it crossed a million views in under eight hours,” he said. “There were immediately queries for the cutter I used, the paint, the bulbs.”

Creators say “comment for link” has also evolved into something larger than product discovery alone. “Earlier when Reels started, engagement was very plain and simple,” Yadav said. “If somebody liked your work, they would appreciate it and move ahead. Today audiences are engaging less organically.” As creators are expected to keep posting to remain visible online, many now use prompts, product integrations and comment-led calls to action to drive interaction more actively. “The more they comment, the better that video is going to perform in algorithm terms,” Yadav said. “So this is how both the parties benefit from each other.”

A recent Sprout Social survey of more than 2,200 social media users across the US, UK and Australia found that 41 per cent of Gen Z respondents now turn to social media platforms first for information, ahead of traditional search engines at 32 per cent. Brands, too, are adapting around creator-led trust. Yadav said companies now frequently use creator videos themselves as advertisements instead of relying only on polished brand creatives. “Consumers rely more on creators rather than searching for themselves,” he said. “That trust and relatability factor leads to faster and better conversions.” The new search bar As shopping-led reels multiply across platforms, the formats themselves are also becoming instantly recognisable. “Amazon finds”, and “under ₹500” recommendations, storage hacks and affiliate-led product roundups now appear with such frequency that users often recognise the engagement mechanics behind them almost instantly.

A Bazaarvoice social commerce report found 79 per cent of Gen Z and millennial consumers now integrate social media into their shopping, even as timelines become increasingly crowded with shopping content. Yadav said the pressure to remain visible online has changed how creators think about engagement and product integration. “I’m somebody who does not believe in the idea of haul videos,” he said, referring to creator videos built around showcasing and recommending multiple products at once. “If I genuinely feel that a certain product is needed in my video and it’s going to create an impact or enhance my video, then definitely I do it.”

However, many creators focus more on showing many products through use-cases within their videos — whether through DIY projects, room makeovers or practical home improvements — rather than treating them as standalone product pitches. Even as timelines get crowded with shopping-led content, affiliate links and near-identical recommendation-reels, creators continue to function as shortcuts through overwhelming online choice — particularly in categories where consumers are looking less for expertise than quick validation, relatability and ‘trust’. “When Amazon shows me 47 face washes, the question isn’t ‘which is best?’ — it’s ‘which one should I trust?’” Chawla said. “Creators answer that in 30 seconds. Search never will.”