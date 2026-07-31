Flipkart's food delivery push reflects India's digital ecosystem ambitions

Flipkart is reportedly gearing up to launch a food delivery business, a move that could intensify competition in a market long dominated by Swiggy and Zomato. This also reflects a broader shift underway in India's consumer internet industry, where companies are expanding beyond their core businesses to become a go-to platform for a wide range of everyday needs.

The more frequently consumers engage with a platform, the greater the opportunity to increase customer loyalty, cross-sell services and generate new revenue streams. As this strategy gathers pace, the next phase of competition may be decided not by who leads a single category, but by who builds the strongest digital ecosystem.

"The country's biggest digital platforms are no longer competing in isolated categories such as ecommerce, food delivery or quick commerce. Instead, they are trying to become consumers' preferred destination for multiple everyday needs by combining shopping, groceries, dining, payments and financial services within the same ecosystem," Naveen Malpani, partner at Grant Thornton Bharat, told Business Standard. "Platforms are increasingly looking to monetise the same customer across multiple daily consumption occasions by leveraging shared logistics, merchant relationships, data and advertising infrastructure." Why food delivery matters Among digital commerce categories, food delivery holds a unique position because of how frequently consumers use it. While purchases such as smartphones, televisions or fashion typically happen only a few times a year, ordering meals has become a weekly, and often daily, habit for millions of urban consumers. That frequency gives platforms repeated opportunities to engage customers, collect behavioural insights and cross-sell other services.

According to Malpani, companies are now prioritising higher customer lifetime value instead of simply acquiring more users. He explained that as India's digital consumer base has matured, acquiring new customers has become progressively more expensive. Platforms are therefore trying to monetise existing users across multiple daily consumption occasions instead of relying on one-off transactions. Malpani said this shift is also being supported by India's expanding digital economy , widespread smartphone adoption, robust digital payments infrastructure and improving logistics capabilities. Consumers today move seamlessly across channels depending on convenience and urgency, creating opportunities for platforms to serve multiple needs within the same ecosystem rather than compete in isolated categories. In effect, food delivery has become one of the entry points to building long-term consumer relationships.

"According to Grant Thornton Bharat's consumer survey, around 45 per cent of quick commerce purchases are driven by emergency requirements and daily top-up shopping, while more than 70 per cent of consumers said they would continue using these services even if discounts were reduced. The findings suggest convenience is becoming a lasting consumer habit rather than one driven purely by promotional offers," he said. However, analysts caution that while an existing customer base allows companies to market new services at a lower cost than a new entrant, and shared delivery infrastructure, technology platforms and merchant partnerships also improve operational efficiency, these advantages alone are unlikely to guarantee success in food delivery. The business has historically proved difficult because scale depends on dense restaurant networks, high order volumes and consistent service quality rather than technology alone and this requires years of operational execution.

Amazon's experience illustrates these challenges because despite its extensive logistics capabilities and financial strength, Amazon Food struggled to gain meaningful market share and eventually exited the business in India in 2022. Foodpanda, which was acquired by Ola in 2017, was also shut down in 2019 due to the same. India's digital ecosystem race is gathering pace Flipkart already operates one of India's largest ecommerce platforms, has expanded into quick commerce through Minutes and offers financial services through Super.money. According to Malpani, now a food delivery business would add another high-frequency consumer touchpoint. Swiggy has similarly evolved beyond restaurant delivery through Instamart, Swiggy Dineout and other convenience-led offerings. Eternal has expanded beyond Zomato's food delivery business through Blinkit and District, while Amazon continues its grocery (Amazon Fresh) and faster delivery (Amazon Now) propositions alongside its marketplace business.

According to Malpani, this also reflects the expectations of investors and, rather than rewarding companies solely for rapid expansion, investors are increasingly focusing on sustainable monetisation, contribution margins and capital efficiency. This strategy is also supported by improving digital infrastructure, as the widespread adoption of UPI, increasing smartphone penetration and expanding logistics networks have lowered friction in online transactions and enabled companies to offer multiple services within the same ecosystem. According to Bain & Company and Flipkart's How India Shops Online report, India's e-retail market is expected to continue expanding steadily over the coming years, driven by growing internet penetration and deeper adoption beyond metropolitan cities.