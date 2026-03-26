Why Iranian oil may not plug India's widening crude sourcing gap

At 830,000 barrels per day (bpd), Iranian supplies to India peaked in October 2016, led by more than 700,000 bpd of Iran Light and Iran Heavy, grades suited to generating high yields for Indian state-run refineries. Towards the end of the US sanctions period in 2018-19, Iran was offering India a freight discount that pushed imports in 2018 to a record 510,000 bpd, led by purchases by Indian Oil, Nayara Energy and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd, according to Kpler data.
RIL in talks to buy 3-5 million barrels of Iranian oil, but no agreement has been reached yet, a senior industry official said. RIL declined to comment.