Why Iranian oil may not plug India's widening crude sourcing gap

India’s latest potential source of crude oil is now headed to China after Washington allowed purchases of sanctioned Iranian oil held in floating storage and in transit, according to traders, refining officials and ship-tracking data.

Indian refiners have access to only limited Iranian volumes compared with Russian oil, and even the barrels on offer come with “too many hassles”, two senior traders at Indian refining companies said. India has already concluded deals for more than 60 per cent of the 100 million barrels of Russian oil in storage for delivery in March and April, but less than a tenth of that volume is available from Iran.