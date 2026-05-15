With $20 bn semiconductor push in the works, India may rival Asian peers

As the government considers nearly doubling direct financial support for India’s fledgling semiconductor industry to about $20 billion, the proposed outlay would bring the country closer to, or even ahead of, nations such as South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Vietnam and Singapore in incentives for the sector.

The government has already exhausted most of the funds under its initial $10 billion India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), which supports up to 50 per cent of the upfront cost of setting up plants. The scheme has backed 14 semiconductor projects, including Tata Electronics’ fabrication plant, several OSAT (outsourced semiconductor assembly and test) and ATMP (assembly, testing, marking, and packaging) units, and a compound semiconductor fabrication and assembly plant for mini/micro LED (light emitting diode) displays.