With $21 bn subsidy bet, India may emerge among top five semicon players

But the incentive of the Centre has now been brought down to 35-40 per cent for fabs and 25-35 per cent in ATMP/OSAT plants.
However, whether this reduction in incentives would be attractive enough for the private sector to build more fabs and an ecosystem of suppliers to catapult the country into the top five globally – is the big question.
For instance, the US government, under the US Chips Act, offers an incentive package of $52 billion. But the total investment — which includes government support and private sector investment from companies like TSMC, Micron, Intel and Samsung — is collectively pegged at $650 billion.