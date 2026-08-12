With AI in picture, nearly half of GCC workers may need reskilling: Report

Nearly 46 per cent of the workforce at global capability centres (GCCs) in India will require significant upskilling or reskilling over the next three years as artificial intelligence (AI) changes the nature of jobs and the skills required, according to a PwC India-FICCI report released on Wednesday.

The report titled ‘Navigating the skills imperative for India’s GCCs in the AI era’ found that eight in 10 GCCs felt decisive action was needed within the next 12 months to close the skills gap, with 41 per cent describing the window for action as immediate, within six months. The report is based on a survey of 200 senior GCC executives across eight industries.

The urgency is driven by the pace of AI adoption with 86 per cent of GCC leaders expecting AI integration to result in substantial or transformational changes in the nature of work by 2030. Health care, manufacturing and technology, media and telecommunications (TMT) are among the sectors expecting the most significant workforce shifts, the report said. “It is clear that GCC leaders are not placing all their bets on frontier technologies such as AI/ML engineering, agentic AI, AI governance, generative AI, advanced cybersecurity and MLOps (Machine Learning Operations),” said the report. Among the skills with the largest gaps are domain-specific AI, AI/ML engineering, digital fluency, generative AI and large language models, advanced data engineering and cybersecurity, it added.

Skills shortages are already affecting business outcomes with 59 per cent of GCCs reporting delays in product launches, project timelines or go-to-market plans, making this the most commonly reported consequence of talent gaps. Another 56 per cent reported higher dependence on external vendors or contractors at higher cost, while 54 per cent said they were unable to scale AI and digital transformation programmes as planned. Additionally, 49 per cent reported higher attrition because of overburdening existing skilled staff and 45 per cent cited wage inflation exceeding budget projections. The report estimated that unresolved talent gaps are already constraining GCC value creation by up to 10 per cent. Addressing critical skills gaps could unlock an additional 7.83 per cent of value or revenue annually, with the potential gain rising to 19.32 per cent of total sector value or revenue by 2030, it said.