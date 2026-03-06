Women buying homes priced above ₹90 lakh jumps to 61%, says Anarock

The share of women seeking homes priced above Rs 90 lakh has risen to 61 per cent in 2025, from 25 per cent in 2019, indicating a sharp rise in women homebuyers making decisions in India's high-value property market, as per real estate consultant Anarock Group’s H2 2025 Consumer Sentiment Survey.

Moreover, a cohort of women HNIs and investors is also emerging, with 37 per cent preferring homes priced Rs 90 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore, while 10 per cent are eyeing properties above Rs 2.5 crore.

Santhosh Kumar, vice chairman, Anarock Group, said, “The modern Indian woman prefers brick and mortar over traditional FDs and gold on the back of their growing financial independence and hunger for high-yield assets. For 66 per cent of women, real estate is now the ultimate investment vehicle. While gold and FDs still have a place, the stock market — at just 3 per cent — is barely on the radar. Women are not just saving for the future but casting it in concrete.”

A deeper look at the trend shows 37 per cent of aspiring women homebuyers prefer homes priced between Rs 90 lakh and Rs 1.5 crore, while 14 per cent target properties in the Rs 1.5–2.5 crore bracket. Notably, 10 per cent are eyeing homes priced above Rs 2.5 crore, signalling a rising base of women HNIs (high-net-worth individuals). Kumar noted that while housing remains the preferred asset class for Indian women, gold ranks next on their investment wish list. The yellow metal’s popularity among surveyed women investors rose from 8 per cent in H2 2019 to 18 per cent in H2 2025, while fixed deposits account for 13 per cent of preferences.