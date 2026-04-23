Women entrepreneurs in Uttar Pradesh clock ₹4,755 cr govt biz via GeM

The procurement by government departments from women entrepreneurs in Uttar Pradesh rose to ₹4,755 crore in the year 2025-26 (FY26), reflecting a strong push towards women’s participation in business. This marks an increase of ₹1,455 crore, or nearly 44 per cent, compared with ₹3,310 crore in FY25.

According to the official data, GeM procurement from women entrepreneurs in the state has grown steadily over the years – from ₹467 crore in FY21 to ₹734 crore in FY22 ₹1,603 crore in FY23, and ₹2,583 crore in FY24.

The procurements were transacted online through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal, the Centre’s online platform for procurement by ministries, departments, public sector and other governmnet bodies.

Uttar Pradesh continues to top the GeM procurement chart in India. In FY26, the state secured the top position with GeM purchases worth ₹22,337 crore, followed by Gujarat (₹14,009 crore), Maharashtra (₹6,113 crore), Delhi (₹4,278 crore), Chhattisgarh (₹3,935 crore), Bihar (₹3,611 crore), Madhya Pradesh (₹2,900 crore). Key state departments driving GeM procurement include urban development, medical, home, energy, animal husbandry, rural development etc. “Acknowledging Uttar Pradesh’s GeM procurement policy, the Government of India has declared the state a role model in transparent procurement,” a senior official said. Procurement from startups has also grown substantially from ₹261 crore in FY21 to 2,139 crore in FY25 and ₹3,203 crore in FY26.