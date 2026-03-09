Home / Industry / News / Women-led startups saw 9% funding drop in 2025, says Tracxn report

Deal activity also fell significantly, with the number of funding rounds dropping 29 per cent from 2024

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 09 2026 | 10:41 PM IST
Even as India’s startup ecosystem has seen growing conversations around gender diversity in entrepreneurship, recent investment trends suggest that capital flow into women-led ventures remains uneven. In 2025, women co-founded startups secured $1 billion in funding, down from $1.1 billion in 2024, marking a 9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline, according to a latest report by Tracxn.  
Deal activity also fell significantly, with the number of funding rounds dropping 29 per cent from 2024. As for funding stages, seed funding declined from $342 million in 2024 to $261 million in 2025, and late-stage funding fell from $326 million to $213 million in 2025. In contrast, early-stage funding increased from $478 million to $533 million.  
 

I-T dept detects ₹408 crore sales suppression; surveys restaurants

First Published: Mar 09 2026 | 10:41 PM IST

