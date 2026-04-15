Workers' salaries in UP, Haryana still below the national wage line

A large share of factory workers in India are employed on contract, accounting for about 41 per cent of the total factory workforce. In 2023–24, Haryana had the highest share of contractual workers among the three states at 51 per cent, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 37 per cent, while Delhi’s share was much lower at 10 per cent.
A sharp contrast is visible at the top: supervisors and managers earn several times more than factory workers and also exceed the national average. In 2023–24, their daily wages stood at ₹5,127 in Haryana, ₹4,122 in Uttar Pradesh, and ₹3,447 in Delhi, compared with the all-India average of ₹3,860.