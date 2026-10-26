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Worli leads Mumbai's luxury housing market: Lighthouse Luxury report

Mumbai recorded 3,145 luxury home sales worth ₹32,623 crore in H1 FY27, with Worli leading transactions as Andheri West, Versova and Tardeo also witnessed strong growth

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While a pickup in ultra-luxury transactions was seen, Worli led in the number of transactions, making it the most coveted micro-market in Mumbai | Representative Picture
Our Bureau
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2026 | 5:44 PM IST
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Mumbai’s luxury residential market gathered pace in the first half of FY27, with the second quarter recording an increase in both property registrations and sales value, according to Lighthouse Luxury’s The Luxury Real Estate Market Decoded report.
 
The region recorded 3,145 luxury home sales, with 1,494 units sold in the first quarter and 1,651 units sold in the second, worth ₹32,623 crore between April and September 2026 (H1 FY27), averaging more than 17 transactions a day.
 
While a pickup in ultra-luxury transactions was seen, Worli led in the number of transactions, making it the most coveted micro-market in Mumbai.
 
“The growth is also spreading: Worli remains the biggest market, but Andheri West and Versova, and Tardeo doubled in a single quarter. Mumbai’s luxury market now has more than one engine, and I expect the second half to build on the first,” Sumesh Mishra, founder of Lighthouse PropTech, said.
 

Ultra-luxury deals

 
MetricQ1 FY27Q2 FY27
Number of homes sold for ₹50 crore or more920
Value of homes sold for ₹50 crore or more₹819 crore₹1,717 crore
 

Q1 and Q2 registrations and value

 
PeriodHomes soldAverage price
Q1 FY271,494₹10.1 crore
Q2 FY271,651₹10.7 crore
 
Price bandShare of homes sold in H1 FY27Share of total value
₹5–10 crore70.30%45.50%
₹10–20 crore22.40%28.80%
₹20–50 crore6.40%17.90%
₹50 crore+0.90%7.80%
 
Micro-marketHomes soldAverage priceQ1 to Q2 change
Worli275₹20.2 Cr0.099
Mahalaxmi201₹9.4 Cr0.045
Andheri West & Versova221₹8.3 Cr1.008
Bandra West159₹11.0 Cr0.33
Malabar Hill84₹16.5 Cr0.465
Juhu93₹13.8 Cr0.196
Tardeo104₹12.3 Cr1.25
Lower Parel98₹11.9 Cr0.443
Prabhadevi89₹12.5 Cr−17.6%
Goregaon East100₹11.1 Cr−10.2%
Top 101,424₹12.9 Cr0.255
All other areas1,721₹8.3 Cr0.072
 
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Topics :luxury housingHousing marketWorli

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First Published: Oct 26 2026 | 5:42 PM IST

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