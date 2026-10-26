Worli leads Mumbai's luxury housing market: Lighthouse Luxury report

Mumbai’s luxury residential market gathered pace in the first half of FY27, with the second quarter recording an increase in both property registrations and sales value, according to Lighthouse Luxury’s The Luxury Real Estate Market Decoded report.

The region recorded 3,145 luxury home sales, with 1,494 units sold in the first quarter and 1,651 units sold in the second, worth ₹32,623 crore between April and September 2026 (H1 FY27), averaging more than 17 transactions a day.

While a pickup in ultra-luxury transactions was seen, Worli led in the number of transactions, making it the most coveted micro-market in Mumbai.

“The growth is also spreading: Worli remains the biggest market, but Andheri West and Versova, and Tardeo doubled in a single quarter. Mumbai’s luxury market now has more than one engine, and I expect the second half to build on the first,” Sumesh Mishra, founder of Lighthouse PropTech, said.