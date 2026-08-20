Wyndham plans to bring its first branded residences to India by year-end

US-based Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is in the works to bring its first branded residences to India by the end of the year, Dimitris Manikis, president, Europe, Middle East, Eurasia and Africa (EMEA), told Business Standard, even as the Nasdaq-listed hotel major that runs brands like Ramada and Days Inn doubles its presence by number of hotels and rooms by 2028.

“We are looking at locations already. We are looking at partners already. Our first one is in the making, by the end of the year,” the senior executive said. “One of the reasons that I'm here is I want to capitalize on the growth that we've seen in branded residences in other parts of my region, and I want to make sure that India doesn't stay behind,” Manikis said in an interaction on Thursday.

Wyndham will be among the latest entrants in the Indian branded residences market, which has seen a spike in signings in the past year with brands like Jacobs & Co, Lamborghini Torino and Elie Saab entering the market, albeit at the luxury end. Wyndham will operate the branded residences in the mid-scale segment, a space in which it also operates all its 25 hotel brands across global markets, and currently operates Wyndham Residences, Wyndham Grand Residences and Ramada Residences in markets of the UAE, Turkiye, Thailand, Portugal, Egypt and, more recently, Saudi Arabia. According to Noesis Hotel Advisors, branded residences projects in India make up a gross development value of about $10.5 billion, where 19 are under construction and 17 have been announced. “Further announcements expected during 2026 and more than 20 additional projects in early feasibility, product planning or brand selection. The category has also moved beyond Mumbai and NCR into tier-1 and tier-2 cities and leisure markets including Goa, Alibaug, Karjat, Igatpuri, Kasauli, Coorg and Rishikesh,” said Nandivardhan Jain, founder and CEO, Noesis Hotel Advisors.

Manikis also pointed to the Indian market maturing with the rise in mixed-use development, which includes residential segments being managed by a hotel or a hospitality player, alongside a hotel and/or retail complex. On the hotel operations side, Manikis noted that India was the fastest-growing market for Wyndham's international business, which accounts for 58 per cent of the global portfolio pipeline, making the South Asian nation among its most critical markets for global growth. “India is now among the top two growth markets for Wyndham in the EMEA region,” the top executive added. On Thursday, Wyndham launched its upscale Vienna House brand in India, with the first property signed to come up as a 100-room Vienna House Easy in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, by 2029. The company plans to add over 7,000 rooms through 55 new hotels, taking its portfolio to 150, even as it focuses on bringing into its fold larger, 100-room-plus properties. Having the majority of its presence in Indian tier-2 and tier-3 cities, the company is steadily expanding into tier-1 cities and metros. “We're opening more bigger boxes hotels in locations where the revenue per available room (Revpar) is higher, like Udaipur and Jaipur,” he added.