YatriKart, MMG Group ink ₹120 crore deal to open 1,000 retail stores

YatriKart’s quick stop outlets offer coffee, food, beverages and everyday essentials at high-footfall locations, including petrol pumps, highways, hospitals, corporate parks and transit hubs. The company is also expanding into colleges and other locations where people spend time away from home. In its first phase of expansion, the Indore-headquartered company is targeting 100 stores across Delhi’s national capital region (NCR).
The company currently operates more than 80 stores across eight cities and aims to expand its network to 5,000 outlets over the next five years. The MMG partnership will support 1,000 of these stores.
At an estimated investment of ₹12 lakh per outlet, the 1,000 store rollout translates into a capital commitment of ₹120 crore. The commercial arrangement includes a minimum guarantee and a revenue-sharing component.