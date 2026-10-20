YatriKart, MMG Group ink ₹120 crore deal to open 1,000 retail stores

“Before this partnership, we had individual investors backing one store, three stores or five stores. This is the first time someone is backing us for 1,000 stores,” Rana said, adding that YatriKart is in discussions with other potential partners for further expansion.

YatriKart is also developing an app that will allow users to discover stores along their routes and place orders in advance. It is also exploring delivery to commuters’ vehicles. “Imagine you are stuck in traffic. You can place an order from a nearby store, and our team can bring the product to your car. You do not have to stop your journey to get what you need,” Rana said.