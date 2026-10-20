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YatriKart, MMG Group ink ₹120 crore deal to open 1,000 retail stores

Under the five-year partnership, MMG Group will fund store infrastructure, while YatriKart will manage operations as it targets a network of 5,000 outlets across India

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YatriKart’s quick-stop outlets offer coffee, food, beverages and everyday essentials at high-footfall locations, including petrol pumps, highways, hospitals, corporate parks and transit hubs
Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2026 | 6:51 PM IST
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Transit retail chain YatriKart has partnered with MMG group in a ₹120 crore deal to open 1,000 quick-stop convenience stores across India over the next five years, as the company looks to build an organised retail network catering to consumers on the move. 
The MMG group is one of the largest franchise bottling and marketing partners for Coca-Cola India and also operates McDonald’s outlets in northern and eastern India. 
Under the franchise invested, company operated (FICO) model, MMG group will fund store infrastructure and capital expenditure (capex), while YatriKart will manage operations, staffing, technology and supply chain. 
The partnership builds on MMG group’s earlier investment in YatriKart, when it acquired an approximately 5 per cent stake for ₹5 crore, according to Gauravv Rana, founder and chief executive officer of YatriKart. 
YatriKart’s quick stop outlets offer coffee, food, beverages and everyday essentials at high-footfall locations, including petrol pumps, highways, hospitals, corporate parks and transit hubs. The company is also expanding into colleges and other locations where people spend time away from home. In its first phase of expansion, the Indore-headquartered company is targeting 100 stores across Delhi’s national capital region (NCR). 
The company currently operates more than 80 stores across eight cities and aims to expand its network to 5,000 outlets over the next five years. The MMG partnership will support 1,000 of these stores. 
At an estimated investment of ₹12 lakh per outlet, the 1,000 store rollout translates into a capital commitment of ₹120 crore. The commercial arrangement includes a minimum guarantee and a revenue-sharing component. 
“Before this partnership, we had individual investors backing one store, three stores or five stores. This is the first time someone is backing us for 1,000 stores,” Rana said, adding that YatriKart is in discussions with other potential partners for further expansion.
YatriKart is also developing an app that will allow users to discover stores along their routes and place orders in advance. It is also exploring delivery to commuters’ vehicles. “Imagine you are stuck in traffic. You can place an order from a nearby store, and our team can bring the product to your car. You do not have to stop your journey to get what you need,” Rana said.
The company’s current model follows several years of experimentation across railway distribution, vending machines, metro stations, temples and petrol pumps. In FY26, the company reported a loss of around ₹3 crore for the year and is targeting profitability at a network of approximately 380-400 stores.
 
   

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Topics :InvestmentRetailRetail stores

First Published: Oct 20 2026 | 5:47 PM IST

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