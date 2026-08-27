Yotta to order 50K Nvidia Vera Rubin GPUs in India's largest AI chip deal

The Yotta order under process will be the largest till now in the country. Until now, Hyderabad-based AMI Intelligence — part of the Greenko group — has made a binding order for 9,000 Vera Rubin GPUs for its Hyderabad intelligent factory.
Gupta said that the new GPUs will power Yotta’s upcoming 120 megawatt (Mw) D4 data centre in Delhi. “Our project timelines to go live with this is May-August 2027, for which deliveries of GPUs to our data centre shall be made around March-June 2027,” he said.
This next-generation GPU has 10x higher efficiency than the previous Blackwell architecture. It delivers 5x faster inference and 3.5x improved training compared to Blackwell. Rather than just generating basic text, it is custom-engineered to power agentic artificial intelligence (AI), enabling advanced models to seamlessly utilise tools and execute complex, multi-step problem-solving. The graphic chips use a 3 nanometre manufacturing process, which can push data memory speeds past 1,500 terabytes per second, lowering cost per token dramatically.