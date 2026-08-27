Yotta to order 50K Nvidia Vera Rubin GPUs in India's largest AI chip deal

The demand for Nvidia’s GPUs has been on a roll — Amazon this week announced that it will deploy another 2 million of Nvidia’s high-end GPUs to run AI models in 2027 and 2028. The GPUs, apart from Vera Rubin, will also include Blackwell. Before this, Noetra Corporation, a consortium in Japan led by Softbank, announced in July that it will buy 27,500 Nvidia Rubin chips to build its own AI model for robots.