Young Indians to benefit from easing of Dubai's visa-linked property rules

Studios and one-bed apartments in mid-market areas of Dubai are expected to see a spike in demand from Indian buyers after the emirate scrapped minimum property value (MPV) requirements for individual investors seeking a two-year residency visa.

Areas like Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), International City, and Arjan are likely to see the most traction, market watchers said, with the move deepening market participation beyond the premium segment at a time when geopolitical headwinds have created a short-term pause in activity.

The move could particularly benefit the large number of Indian tech and finance professionals who currently rent in Dubai.

Abhinav Joshi, head of research for India and MENA (Middle East and North Africa) at realty consultancy firm CBRE, added that the move is likely to attract first-time international investors, mid-income professionals, and younger Indian investors.

“Previously, someone looking at a 450,000-dirham studio in JVC was excluded from the visa programme. Now, that exact property gets them a two-year residency,” said Ritu Kant Ojha, Dubai-based real estate strategist and chief executive officer (CEO), Proact Luxury Real Estate.

The Dubai Land Department (DLD) earlier this month removed the 750,000-dirham threshold for solo buyers for investor visa and real estate services, while setting a 400,000-Emirati-dirham floor price per person for joint buyers.

“They felt excluded from the property visa system before. Now, they can buy a basic studio, get a residency visa independent of their employer, and own an appreciating asset,” said Ojha. Property ownership remains unaffected by the expiry of the visa.

Indians are among the top foreign buyers in Dubai, making up 22 per cent of residential deals in 2025. “They stand to benefit most from this move with rental yields of 6 to 9 per cent,” said another Dubai-based property consultant.