Zydus, Lupin sign deal to co-market Semaglutide injections in India

Zydus Lifesciences on Tuesday said it has entered into a licensing and supply agreement with Lupin to expand access of diabetes treatment drug Semaglutide Injection (15 mg/3 ml) with patient-friendly reusable pen device in India.

The pact aims to strengthen patient access for advanced diabetes and weight management therapies.

As per the agreement, Lupin will have semi-exclusive rights to co-market Zydus' innovative Semaglutide Injection in the Indian market under brand names Semanext and Livarise.

Zydus will market the product under brand names Semaglyn, Mashema and and Altermet.

Lupin will pay Zydus upfront licensing fees and milestone payments on achieving pre-defined milestones.

"Our life-changing discoveries are empowering patients to live healthier, more fulfilling lives. Keeping patients' needs and convenience at the very core, the innovative pen device we are offering is designed to make therapy simpler and improve quality of life," Zydus Lifesciences MD Sharvil Patel said in a statement. Lupin MD Nilesh Gupta said the partnership with Zydus to market Semaglutide injection in India is a significant step in strengthening the company's commitment to providing advanced treatment options for cardio-metabolic diseases. "As GLP 1 therapies continue to redefine treatment standards globally, this collaboration enhances our diabetes portfolio and reinforces our focus on addressing unmet patient needs. Together, we aim to expand access to innovative, high-quality treatment options for patients and support healthcare professionals across India," he added.