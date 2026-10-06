Cabinet approves ₹10,000 crore SME Growth Fund to back growing firms

The fund is to address a gap in the availability of long-term growth capital for SMEs. While existing funds mostly focus on early-stage businesses and micro enterprises, small and medium businesses often face difficulties in securing the needed financing to expand operations, adopt advanced technologies and enter international markets.

Under the scheme, the government will commit ₹10,000 crore to an Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) established under the SGF framework. The fund will provide long-term equity capital to high-potential SMEs with established business models.

The majority of the fund's allocation will be directed towards manufacturing-focused SMEs. It will also consider businesses operating in industrial clusters in Tier-II and Tier-III cities.

The government expects the initiative to help SMEs expand manufacturing capacity, invest in technology, pursue acquisitions, enter overseas markets and integrate into global value chains. The fund is also intended to improve productivity and strengthen the export competitiveness of Indian businesses.

SMEs play a significant role in India's employment generation, exports, manufacturing output and innovation. However, access to long-term risk capital remains a constraint for businesses seeking to expand beyond their existing scale.