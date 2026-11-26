Registrations of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) on the Udyam Registration Portal and Udyam Assist Platform have crossed the 100 million mark, reflecting the growing formalisation of the sector, the MSME Ministry said on Wednesday.

The milestone was achieved on October 30, 2026, marking a significant step towards building a more formalised, inclusive and digitally empowered MSME ecosystem, it said.

Women-led MSMEs accounted for 37.6 million registrations, or 37.8 per cent of the total registrations across the two platforms, the ministry said.

"The milestone of 100 million registrations is not merely a number; it represents millions of enterprises taking steps towards formal recognition and becoming part of India's growth story. It reflects the growing confidence of entrepreneurs in India's digital ecosystem and the collective momentum towards a stronger, more inclusive and self-reliant economy," an official statement said.