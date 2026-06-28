Progcap looks to raise $45 million equity capital in FY28 to fuel growth

MSME fintech firm Progcap aims to raise up to $45 million (approximately ₹425 crore) from share sales in FY28 to expand its lending business.

"We are planning a capital raise through equity dilution next financial year," Progcap co-founder Himanshu Chandra told PTI.

It would be through private placement of shares, and the quantum could be in the range of $40-45 million, depending on the valuation, he said.

"We have enough capital to take care of growth needs for the current financial year. We may look at dilution of equity next financial year," he said, adding that the dilution would be in the single digit.

The fintech firm, which obtained an NBFC licence in 2022, has been witnessing very high growth in MSME lending, especially wholesalers and retailers. The fintech is currently present in 500 cities, Tier II, III and IV cities, with over 30,000 borrowers having an average ticket size of ₹10 lakh. The lending firm focuses on loans to retailers and wholesalers across 10 industries, like consumer durables, two-wheelers, FMCG, and agriculture, and has 128 anchor brand partnerships. Explaining the uniqueness of the firm, he said, "Unlike traditional fintechs that serve salaried, urban consumers, Progcap designs inclusive financial solutions for India's 60 million retail backbone, basically MSMEs in Tier II to Tier IV towns".