With Diwali falling on Sunday, November 8, this year, the festive season is the perfect opportunity to embrace traditional fashion and capture memorable moments.

From elegant ethnic outfits and statement jewellery to vibrant decorations, glowing diyas and beautifully designed festive backdrops, AI-generated images offer a creative way to experiment with different looks.

AI algorithms are coming up with inventive ways to add a festive touch to everyday photos. These AI photo prompts can help you produce customised Diwali-themed shots without setting up a complicated photoshoot, from glitzy styles and traditional themes to exquisitely lit home settings.

Best 5 AI photo prompts for Diwali 2026

Traditional saree look

"Create a beautiful, realistic Diwali festive portrait from the photo I uploaded. Accurately maintain my facial features, skin tone, hairdo and identity. Put on a sophisticated red Banarasi silk saree with elaborate golden zari borders for me. Add bangles, a little red bindi, a delicate necklace, and classic gold jhumkas. Set the scene in an exquisitely furnished Indian home with warm golden fairy lights, shimmering brass diyas, and marigold garlands. Make use of rich festive colors, natural skin texture, soft cinematic lighting, and excellent fashion photography. Make the picture appear more like a real, expert Diwali photo shoot than an illustration.

Photoshoot with glowing diyas "Preserve my original facial features, identity and skin tone. Put on a typical Indian ethnic dress in shades of mustard, yellow, or red, complete with matching jewelry and intricate embroidery. Show me using both hands to delicately hold a glowing clay diya. Include warm golden fairy lights, marigold flower arrangements, and a number of glowing diyas in the background. Establish a calm and joyous Indian home environment. Employ a lovely shallow depth of field, quality portrait photography, natural skin texture, and realistic flame lighting". Couple photo in the traditional outfits "Maintain the original face identities, features, skin tones, and proportions of both individuals. The male should wear an elegant cream-colored embroidered kurta with a traditional Nehru jacket, while the woman should wear a stunning deep red silk saree with gold jewelry. In an Indian courtyard adorned with marigold garlands, vibrant rangoli, brass diyas, and cozy golden lights, depict the couple standing together. With realistic facial expressions, intricate traditional attire, and expert wedding-style photography, you may capture an organic, loving festive moment".