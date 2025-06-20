International Yoga Day 2025: 17 world records that show Yoga's global rise

- Yoga Bandhan
- Yoga Park
- Yoga Samavesh (for underprivileged and special groups)
- Yoga Prabhava
- Yoga Connect
- Harit Yoga
- Yoga Unplugged
- Yoga Mahakumbh
- Samyoga
Guinness World Records in Yoga
- Largest yoga session with 35,985 participants
- Most nationalities (84) were represented in a single yoga event
|Record Title
|Key Detail
|Largest yoga lesson
|147,952 participants – Surat, India (2023)
|Most nationalities in a yoga lesson
|144 nationalities – Dubai, UAE (2024)
|Longest yoga marathon (male)
|
138 hrs 14 mins – Jagadeesan Settu, India (2017)
|Longest standing pose while floating in water
|1 hr 42 mins – Pankaj Jain, India (2024)
|Longest time walking in kneeling yoga pose
|1 hr 20 mins – Pradeep Kumar, India (2024)
|Largest yoga lesson (previous)
|100,984 participants – Kota, India (2018)
|Most nationalities in yoga lesson (previous)
|114 nationalities – Doha, Qatar (2022)
|Largest goat yoga class
|501 participants – Thonotosassa, Florida, USA
|Largest rhythmic yoga class
|284 participants – Hefei, China
|Most people in lotus pose at once
|Thousands – Global participation
|Most people in tree pose at once
|Thousands – Symbolizing balance
|Most people in warrior pose at once
|Thousands – Representing strength
|Biggest yoga relay
|Team relay of yoga poses
|Largest yoga pyramid
|Human pyramid holding yoga postures
|Most people doing yoga on a boat
|Mass yoga session on boats
|Most people doing yoga in a hot air balloon
|Aerial yoga event in balloons
|Most people doing yoga in a shopping mall
|Public yoga session in a mall
Akshar Yoga Kendraa to attempt 12 Guinness World Records
