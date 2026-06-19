The International Yoga Day is observed on June 21 every year to celebrate the time-tested practice that promotes active, healthy, and graceful ageing. The practice has its roots in India's ancient wisdom and is welcomed across continents.

Union Minister for Ayush Prataprao Jadhav has confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the major event of the International Day of Yoga in Kolkata on June 21, 2026.

International Yoga Day Theme 2026

"Yoga for Healthy Ageing," this year's International Yoga Day topic, aims to present yoga as a means of promoting mobility, longevity, and preventive healthcare. The goal of the theme is to encourage people to consider both lifespan and "healthspan," which is the amount of time spent in good health.

The international scientific community is paying growing attention to yoga's contribution to healthy ageing. Scholarly publications about "Yoga for Healthy Ageing" have significantly increased over the past ten years, according to data on PubMed Central. History of Yoga Day Prime Minister Narendra Modi initially proposed the concept of International Yoga Day on September 27, 2014, during the opening remarks of the 69th session of the UN General Assembly. On December 11, 2014, the United Nations adopted resolution 69/131, designating June 21 as the International Day of Yoga, with the support of a record 175 member nations. Significance of Yoga Day 2026 PM Modi led the historic International Day of Yoga event at the UN Headquarters in 2023, setting a Guinness World Record for the number of yoga enthusiasts from the majority of different countries that participated.

The Sanskrit roots of the term "yoga" are "Yuj" and "Yujir," which signify "to unite" or "to come together." The practice promotes peace between humans and nature and represents the integration of mind, body, and spirit. International Yoga Day 2026 celebrations On June 21, Kolkata, West Bengal, will host the International Day of Yoga 2026 major celebration. With PM Modi's presence, the newly established state administration hopes to set the Guinness World Record for most participation. On June 14, citizens will be able to join a special initiative by making a missed call to a toll-free number. Also, Yoga events will be conducted at around 2,500 locations worldwide.