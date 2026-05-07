Mother’s Day 2026 will be observed on Sunday, May 10, with families across India preparing to celebrate and honour mothers for their unconditional love, support and sacrifices.

Marked every year on the second Sunday of May, the occasion has become one of the most widely celebrated family observances globally. In India, Mother’s Day is celebrated in a manner similar to countries such as the United States and Canada, where children express gratitude through gifts, heartfelt messages, family gatherings and special gestures.

The day serves as a reminder of the invaluable role mothers play in shaping families and supporting children through every stage of life.

Date and history of Mother’s Day The modern celebration of Mother’s Day traces its roots to the United States. It was formally established in 1914 after activist Anna Jarvis campaigned to honour her mother and recognise the sacrifices made by mothers everywhere. In large part due to the influence of global media, academic institutions, and metropolitan corporate culture in the late 20th and early 21st centuries, India began celebrating on the second Sunday of May. Significance of Mother’s Day in India Mother's Day is more than just a celebration; it is an acknowledgement of the vital role mothers play in our daily lives. Mothers are frequently the unsung heroes who help us overcome obstacles, foster our aspirations, and offer constant support. Recognising and expressing gratitude for these sacrifices is what makes the day significant.

The day has emotional and cultural significance in India. Mother's Day offers a contemporary platform to honour these ties both publicly and privately, even though traditional displays of appreciation for mothers are deeply ingrained in Indian society. It serves as a reminder to treasure the times we spend together and to recognise the enduring influence of a mother's love. 5 best gift ideas for 2026 Mother’s Day this year · Personalised jewellery: Bracelets, pendants, or lockets with your mother's initials or a heartfelt message engraved on them. · Spa & wellness packages: Give her a massage, facial, or wellness retreat for a restful day of rejuvenation.

· Handwritten letters or cards: A sentimental letter or handcrafted card can hold greater significance than any costly present. · Personalised gift baskets: For a well-curated experience, add chocolates, flowers, beauty products, or other treats. · Subscription boxes: The festivities are sustained by monthly subscriptions for exquisite meals, teas, or literature. Happy Mother's Day 2026 wishes and quotes · Happy Mother’s Day! Your love makes every day brighter and every moment sweeter. · To the world’s best mom, thank you for everything you do. Happy Mother’s Day!