OTT releases this week: New movies and shows to watch this Diwali weekend

The Diwali festive weekend brings a fresh lineup of films and shows to OTT platforms, offering viewers a mix of action, thrillers, drama and historical stories.

From Dulquer Salmaan's action thriller and Sidharth Malhotra's The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest to Akshay Kumar's Haiwaan, here's what to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, SonyLIV, ZEE5 and other OTT platforms this festive season.

5 OTTs to watch this Diwali 2026 weekend

I'm Game

OTT Release Date: November 6

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Dulquer Salmaan comes with his charm in this Malayalam action thriller set in the world of cricket. With Kayadu Lohar, Antony Varghese, and Mysskin among the characters, the film combines action, sports, and high-stakes scenarios. Dubbed versions will also be available.

The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest OTT Release Date: November 6 Where to watch: Prime Video Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia feature in this thriller rooted in Indian folklore. The film, which is set in Central India, incorporates suspense and mythology while delving into old legends, secret temples, and the mysteries of a forest. Haiwaan OTT Release Date: November 6 Where to watch: SonyLIV Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan reunite in this thriller directed by Priyadarshan. The main suspect in a murder case is a visually handicapped elevator operator who works in a residential complex. While attempting to shield a young child from a deranged killer, he must track down the true culprit.