Raksha Bandhan 2026 special trains: Check new routes and timings
For the Raksha Bandhan travel rush, Indian Railways has announced special trains to accommodate the festive demand. The additional services will offer travellers more options across several routesPrincess Sonika New Delhi
Raksha Bandhan 2026 will be celebrated on Friday, August 28, across India. With the festival falling on a Friday, the extended festive weekend is expected to drive a surge in travel demand as people head to their hometowns to celebrate with family and loved ones.
As trains are likely to see heavy demand during the festive weekend rush, waitlists can fill up quickly. To accommodate the increased demand, Indian Railways has announced special train services on several routes this year.
Raksha Bandhan 2026 special trains list
|Train No.
|Train Name
|Route
|Departure
|Arrival
|Frequency
|Travel Dates
|2189
|Bhopal–Rewa Superfast Special
|Bhopal to Rewa
|22:25 hrs
|07:20 hrs (next day)
|Two trips
|26 and 27 August 2026
|1701
|Jabalpur–Hazrat Nizamuddin Special
|Jabalpur to Hazrat Nizamuddin
|20:20 hrs
|14:25 hrs (next day)
|One trip
|29 August 2026
|1702
|Hazrat Nizamuddin–Jabalpur Special
|Hazrat Nizamuddin to Jabalpur
|15:45 hrs
|09:30 hrs (next day)
|One trip
|30 August 2026
|9803
|Kota–Hazrat Nizamuddin Special
|Kota to Hazrat Nizamuddin
|22:15 hrs
|07:00 hrs (next day)
|Three trips
|22, 24, 26 August 2026
|9804
|Hazrat Nizamuddin–Kota Special
|Hazrat Nizamuddin to Kota
|09:00 hrs
|19:35 hrs
|Three trips
|23, 25, 27 August 2026
Seat options
With a variety of coach alternatives, the customised services are tailored for various passenger segments. AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper, and General Class coaches will be available on the Jabalpur route, and AC, Sleeper, and General accommodations will be available in the Kota service.
Station network
The Jabalpur–Hazrat Nizamuddin Special will connect more than just the two cities, with several important stops along the route. During the festive season, passengers can board the train at stations including Katni Murwara, Damoh, Saugor, Jhansi, Gwalior, Agra Cantt, Dholpur, Mathura and Kosi Kalan.
Return route
For travellers from Kota, railroads have also scheduled the opposite trip. In order to provide greater flexibility during Raksha Bandhan travel, Train 09804 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Kota Special will operate on August 23, 25, and 27, departing Hazrat Nizamuddin at 9:00 am and arriving at Kota Junction at 7:35 pm.