Yoga Sangam 2025: Organised in lakhs of locations
Yoga Sangam 2025: Timing and schedule
- Date: 21st June 2025
- Time: 6:30 AM – 7:45AM IST
- Activities: Live-streamed PM address (6:30 AM – 7:00 AM) followed by Yoga Session (7:00 AM – 7:45 AM)
Yoga Sangam 2025 participation: Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh lead
- Rajasthan: 1,38,033 organisations
- Andhra Pradesh: 1,38,033
- Uttar Pradesh: 1,01,767
- Madhya Pradesh: 26,159
- Gujarat: 19,951
- Himachal Pradesh: 12,000
International Yoga Day 2025: Theme
Diverse participation from IITs to NGOs
How to Register in Yoga Sangam 2025?
- Visit the official portal: https://yoga.ayush.gov.in/yoga-sangam.
- Register your group, institution, or organisation.
- Live stream the Prime Minister’s address (6:30 AM to 7:00 AM)
- Conduct a yoga session (7:00 AM to 7:45 AM) using the Common Yoga Protocol.
- Upload event details to receive an official Certificate of Appreciation.
Why does Yoga Sangam 2025 matter?
What is Yoga Sangam?
