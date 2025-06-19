Home / Lifestyle / Yoga Sangam 2025: Over 4 lakh people register; here's all you should know

Yoga Sangam 2025: Over 4 lakh people register; here's all you should know

International Yoga Day is going to be celebrated across the world on June 21, 2025. This year, the Yoga Sangam event is being organised in many locations across India

Yoga Sangam 2025
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 5:52 PM IST
Yoga Sangam 2025 Registration: In a powerful show of national unity and wellness advocacy, Yoga Sangam 2025, the flagship event of the 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY), has crossed over 4 lakh registrations, setting a new benchmark for public participation in a single event in India. This historic turnout reinforces India's position as a global leader in traditional health practices and holistic wellness.

Yoga Sangam 2025: Organised in lakhs of locations

On June 21, 2025, millions across the nation will participate in a synchronised mass yoga demonstration, marking one of the largest wellness initiatives ever attempted. The highlight event will unfold in Visakhapatnam, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, and Union AYUSH Minister Prataprao Jadhav will lead a grand session of the Common Yoga Protocol with over 5 lakh participants.

Yoga Sangam 2025: Timing and schedule

  • Date: 21st June 2025
  • Time: 6:30 AM – 7:45AM IST
  • Activities: Live-streamed PM address (6:30 AM – 7:00 AM) followed by Yoga Session (7:00 AM – 7:45 AM)

Yoga Sangam 2025 participation: Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh lead

The enthusiasm for Yoga Sangam 2025 is sweeping across the country, with lakhs of institutions and organisations confirming participation. Here’s a breakdown of the top contributors:
  • Rajasthan: 1,38,033 organisations
  • Andhra Pradesh: 1,38,033
  • Uttar Pradesh: 1,01,767
  • Madhya Pradesh: 26,159
  • Gujarat: 19,951
  • Himachal Pradesh: 12,000
This surge underscores growing awareness and adoption of yoga as a community wellness movement.

International Yoga Day 2025: Theme

The International Yoga Day 2025 theme, "Yoga for One Earth, One Health," aligns yoga practice with global sustainability and personal well-being. It emphasises the interconnectedness of human health and planetary health, urging communities to adopt a more mindful and harmonious lifestyle.

Diverse participation from IITs to NGOs

Institutions across sectors—including IITs, IIMs, corporates, schools, hospitals, nonprofits, and spiritual organisations—are uniting under the Yoga Sangam banner. The event has truly become a national integration movement through wellness.

How to Register in Yoga Sangam 2025?

Joining the movement is easy and open to all. Here’s how you can register:
  • Visit the official portal: https://yoga.ayush.gov.in/yoga-sangam.
  • Register your group, institution, or organisation.
  • Live stream the Prime Minister’s address (6:30 AM to 7:00 AM)
  • Conduct a yoga session (7:00 AM to 7:45 AM) using the Common Yoga Protocol.
  • Upload event details to receive an official Certificate of Appreciation.

Why does Yoga Sangam 2025 matter?

Yoga Sangam is not just a celebration, it’s a call for collective well-being. With over 4 lakh organisations already on board, the Ministry of Ayush invites everyone to take part in this transformative initiative. By embracing yoga, individuals and communities are contributing to a healthier, more harmonious, and sustainable future.

What is Yoga Sangam?

The word ‘Sangam’ means coming together. Yoga Sangam 2025 is a nationwide movement powered by the Ministry of AYUSH, designed to unite citizens through the timeless practice of yoga. Supported by thousands of organisations—from government bodies to private institutions—it promotes accessibility, awareness, and action on health and wellness.

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 5:52 PM IST

