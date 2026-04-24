Tips Music share price today

Shares of Tips Music have surged over 15 per cent in the last two sessions after the company announced its financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026, reporting strong growth across key financial metrics.

On Friday, April 24, the stock jumped around 7 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹692.1 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Around 09:45 AM, the Tips Music stock was trading at ₹685.70, up by 5.87 per cent against the previous session's close of ₹647.70. In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was quoting at 23,977.55 levels, down by 195.50 points or 0.81 per cent.

FOLLOW STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE Tips Music has a total market capitalisation of ₹8,806 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹718 and 52-week low was ₹481.15. Tips Music Q4FY26 results highlights In the March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26), Tips Music reported a revenue from operations of ₹103.9 crore, up 32 per cent compared to ₹78.5 crore in the year-ago period. On a sequential basis, the company's revenue from operations grew 10 per cent from ₹94.3 crore in the December 2025 quarter (Q3FY26). The company's profit after tax (PAT) jumped 93 per cent year-on-year to ₹59 crore from 30.6 crore in Q4FY25. In the Q3FY26, the company's PAT stood at ₹58.6 crore.

On the company front, the company's operating earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹76.9 crore, up 106 per cent from ₹37.3 crore in the year-ago period. Operating Ebitda increased 3 per cent from ₹74.5 crore in the previous quarter. During the quarter, the company released 66 songs, comprising of 47 film songs and 19 non-film songs. Its YouTube subscriber base expanded to 153.1 million during the quarter. Additionally, the board of directors has announced a cumulative dividend of ₹13 per share for FY26, resulting in a total payout of ₹166.18 crore. Kumar Taurani, chairman and managing director at Tips Music, said the growth was driven by good performance across both digital and non-digital segments.

READ | UTI AMC shares fall 5% after Q4 results; brokerages see up to 29% upside "I am also delighted to share that FY26 marks another year in which we surpassed our stated commitments. Against our guidance of 20 per cent growth in both revenue and PAT, we closed the year with revenue growth of 21 per cent and PAT growth of 30 per cent. During the year, we distributed a total dividend payout of ₹166 crore,” he added. JM Financial on Tips Music According to JM Financial, Tips Music reported strong Q4FY26 earnings growth of 93 per cent Y-o-Y, driven by 32.4 per cent revenue growth and a sharp 2,660 basis points expansion in Ebit margin.

The brokerage noted that topline growth was supported by sustained traction in the company’s catalogue, particularly its 90s repertoire, with management highlighting that the growth was entirely recurring with no one-offs. It added that the share of paid subscriptions has improved to 10-15 per cent of digital revenue, compared to 10-12 per cent last year. Margin expansion was largely aided by lower content spends, which declined 54.6 per cent Y-o-Y due to the deferment of a key movie-based music release to Q1FY27. The brokerage said it has broadly factored in management’s FY27 revenue growth guidance of around 20 per cent (higher than earlier expectations), while building in content spends at the lower end of the ₹800-900 million range. Considering the Q4FY26 performance, JM Financial has raised its FY27–28 revenue estimates by 7-10 per cent. It increased Ebit margin assumptions by 500 bps for both FY27E and FY28E, considering the lower end of management’s content investment guidance based on historical under-delivery. The brokerage has raised its FY27E–FY28E EPS estimates by 12-15 per cent.